Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Bought by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Castle Biosciences accounts for about 0.9% of EMC Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. EMC Capital Management owned about 0.10% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 489,719 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,640,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,403,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,074,000 after buying an additional 328,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 542,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after buying an additional 265,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $304,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $141,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,014. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.26. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

