Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Trading Down 2.4%

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)’s share price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.80 and last traded at $49.80. Approximately 2,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 294,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 2.14.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,467,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

