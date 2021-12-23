Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

TSE:CVE traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.46. 2,112,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,459,505. The firm has a market cap of C$31.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.49. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.12 and a twelve month high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.62.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.