Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,394 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.28 on Thursday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. Equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -12.04%.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

