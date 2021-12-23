Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Up to $11.33

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.33, but opened at $11.82. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 1,219 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $282,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rubertis Francesco De acquired 60,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $761,036.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 238,000 shares of company stock worth $2,891,263 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Atlantic L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 545.5% in the third quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 9,681,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,686,000 after buying an additional 8,181,818 shares during the period. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $87,326,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,794 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $43,858,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $34,149,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

