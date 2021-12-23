Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Medicxi Ventures Management (J purchased 34,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $440,059.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Kantoff purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 238,000 shares of company stock worth $2,891,263.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.