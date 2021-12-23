Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives $55.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.64. 7,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,198. Centrica has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

