Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives $83.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday.

CERN traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $91.82. The company had a trading volume of 90,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445,182. Cerner has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $92.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.33.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after buying an additional 2,198,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cerner by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,726,000 after purchasing an additional 122,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cerner by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 8.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,986,000 after purchasing an additional 651,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000,000 after purchasing an additional 623,012 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

