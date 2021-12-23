CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of CEVA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.38. 62,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,875. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -341.38, a P/E/G ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in CEVA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

