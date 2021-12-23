Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Down 3%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s stock price was down 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 14,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,411,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 162,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 111,630 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 250,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 712.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 601,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 527,238 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,915,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after acquiring an additional 111,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
