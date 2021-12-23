Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Down 3%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s stock price was down 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 14,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,411,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 162,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 111,630 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 250,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 712.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 601,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 527,238 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,915,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after acquiring an additional 111,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

