Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Stake Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 26.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

CIM opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 82.01%. The firm had revenue of $149.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

