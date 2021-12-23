Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,049,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 261.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,744.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,750.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,743.73. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,715.00 to $1,845.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,008.04.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

