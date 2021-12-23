Christopher T. Fraser Buys 20,000 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 20,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $43,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE PHX opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 611,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 296,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 931.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 272,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 79,129 shares during the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

