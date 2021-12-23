Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Position Boosted by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,535 shares during the period. Cigna makes up 6.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Cigna were worth $55,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in Cigna by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 14.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,088,000 after purchasing an additional 67,255 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 29.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 144.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.04.

Cigna stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,878. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.48. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

