Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,820,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI stock opened at $222.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.48.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 16.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.04.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

