Cigna (NYSE:CI) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $248.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $270.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.04.

Shares of CI opened at $222.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Cigna’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cigna by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after buying an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Cigna by 187.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after buying an additional 2,178,225 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cigna by 156.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,193,000 after buying an additional 1,066,059 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $247,785,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after buying an additional 832,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

