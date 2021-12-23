Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $428.89 on Thursday. Cintas has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $435.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.60.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

