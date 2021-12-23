Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Has $19.13 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Markel makes up 11.9% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. owned 0.12% of Markel worth $19,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,463,000 after buying an additional 31,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Markel by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Markel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,417,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,175,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Markel by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,469,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,292.50.

Markel stock opened at $1,204.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,270.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1,241.41. Markel Co. has a one year low of $942.44 and a one year high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total transaction of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

