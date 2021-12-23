Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Kenneth Duane Seipel Buys 500 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Director Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $37,355.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duane Seipel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 1,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.86 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 450 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.78 per share, with a total value of $31,401.00.

Citi Trends stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.36. The stock had a trading volume of 161,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,959. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.98 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.08. The stock has a market cap of $649.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.82.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 408,145.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after buying an additional 408,145 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 699.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after buying an additional 354,973 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,549,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 6,339.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 159,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after buying an additional 157,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 28.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after buying an additional 152,930 shares during the last quarter.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

