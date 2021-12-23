Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.39

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.39 and last traded at $77.39, with a volume of 877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.74.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $671,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 375.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 87,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

