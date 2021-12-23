Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,145 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after purchasing an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,318 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 244,558 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,477 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,628. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,657,905. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $139.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.41 and a 200-day moving average of $122.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

