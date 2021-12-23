Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 28,193 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 44.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,193 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises about 0.8% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 32,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COMT stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $30.46. 903,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,021. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.61.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $5.494 per share. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

