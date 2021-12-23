Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.52 Million

Analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) will announce sales of $66.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.36 million to $66.70 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year sales of $248.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.52 million to $249.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $296.04 million, with estimates ranging from $293.68 million to $297.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CWAN shares. William Blair started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $21.75. 3,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,305. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.27. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 32,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $724,558.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

