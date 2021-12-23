Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 22.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,230,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,621,000 after buying an additional 415,086 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 129.3% in the second quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 471,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after buying an additional 265,687 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 51.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 42,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after buying an additional 34,949 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 41.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 32,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLW. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $36.15 on Thursday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $603.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $450.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

