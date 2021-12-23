Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $113.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $113.38.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

