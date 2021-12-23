Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $248,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Illumina by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ILMN. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.70.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total transaction of $1,204,985.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,993 shares of company stock worth $5,762,569 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN opened at $378.80 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.03 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.41 and its 200-day moving average is $436.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

