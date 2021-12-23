Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ CODX traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.32. 12,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,694. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $269.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of -3.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.15.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 50.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

