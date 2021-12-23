Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years.
NYSE:UTF opened at $27.57 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.