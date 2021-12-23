Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years.

NYSE:UTF opened at $27.57 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,998 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $50,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

