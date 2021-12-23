Coldstack (CLS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $100,579.00

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $100,579.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00003272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00057461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,098.92 or 0.08042327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,965.08 or 0.99996543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00074140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00053689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007275 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

