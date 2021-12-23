Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Gap Down to $44.75

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.75, but opened at $43.56. Columbus McKinnon shares last traded at $45.33, with a volume of 241 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 772,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after purchasing an additional 398,283 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,324,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 980,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,317,000 after buying an additional 210,699 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

