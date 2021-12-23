Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Acquires 1,313 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TREX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TREX opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 1.38. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.18 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.86.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

