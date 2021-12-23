Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Acquires 96,045 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,241,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,045 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises about 2.4% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $185,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,217,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,184,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 149,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.77. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $102.27.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.