Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,723,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,849,000 after acquiring an additional 118,280 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $818.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.36, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $803.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $814.58.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

