Commercial Metals’ (CMC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Commercial Metals (TSE:CMC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$1.00 target price on the stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network including seven electric arc furnace (“EAF”) mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.