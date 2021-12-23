Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $11,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 641,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 166,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

NYSE DAL opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

