Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,429 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $155.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.97%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Compass Point increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

