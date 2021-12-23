Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $10.96 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 365,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,195 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $10,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

