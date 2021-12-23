Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock traded up $6.14 on Thursday, hitting $272.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,020. The stock has a market cap of $260.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.83.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

