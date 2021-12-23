Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.19. 34,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,791. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

