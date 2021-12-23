Conceal (CCX) Trading 3.6% Higher This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and $112,064.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,490.48 or 0.99587529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00055716 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.74 or 0.00283513 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.09 or 0.00463692 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.04 or 0.00151949 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009249 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010067 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001840 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,217,566 coins and its circulating supply is 12,202,682 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

