CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report $278.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.40 million to $279.80 million. CONMED reported sales of $252.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,802 shares of company stock worth $12,982,859 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 6,987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of CNMD opened at $139.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.69 and its 200-day moving average is $136.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CONMED has a 12-month low of $106.15 and a 12-month high of $159.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

