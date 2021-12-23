ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,770,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 106,737 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of ConocoPhillips worth $187,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,729,168 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,185,000 after purchasing an additional 218,239 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,466 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $71.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $77.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

