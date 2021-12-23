Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $75.25.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $83.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $85.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 510 shares of company stock valued at $37,417 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 24.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 9.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,006,000 after buying an additional 47,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.