Contrasting Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ambarella and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -9.78% -5.92% -4.93% Cirrus Logic 15.89% 18.40% 13.54%

73.6% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ambarella shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ambarella and Cirrus Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 1 4 10 0 2.60 Cirrus Logic 1 1 12 0 2.79

Ambarella presently has a consensus price target of $213.23, indicating a potential upside of 8.05%. Cirrus Logic has a consensus price target of $105.29, indicating a potential upside of 15.85%. Given Cirrus Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than Ambarella.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ambarella and Cirrus Logic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $222.99 million 32.75 -$59.79 million ($0.83) -237.77 Cirrus Logic $1.37 billion 3.79 $217.34 million $4.05 22.44

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cirrus Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ambarella has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats Ambarella on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

