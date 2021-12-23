Corundum Group Inc. Acquires 529 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.77. The company had a trading volume of 311,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,724,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $366.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

