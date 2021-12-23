Corundum Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 0.6% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

In other news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.72. 38,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,999,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.22. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

