Corundum Group Inc. Purchases 488 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $133.18. The company had a trading volume of 58,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784,263. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $133.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

