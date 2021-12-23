Corundum Group Inc. Purchases 526 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.38. The company had a trading volume of 93,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,866,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $252.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average of $55.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $58.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.