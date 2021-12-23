Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 28.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Cosmos has a total market cap of $6.47 billion and $731.79 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $28.60 or 0.00056264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,645.04 or 0.99625454 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00031727 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $750.92 or 0.01477149 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 226,226,028 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

