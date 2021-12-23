Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,824,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,300 shares during the quarter. Iteris accounts for 3.6% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iteris were worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iteris by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 764,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60,246 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Iteris by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 88,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,359 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Iteris by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tom Thomas bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

